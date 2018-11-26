Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Is A 'White Supremacist,' Says Mississippi Rhodes Scholar

Jaz Brisack, the first female student at the University of Mississippi to receive the prestigious Rhodes scholarship, called Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) a “white supremacist” in an interview with The Oxford Eagle on Sunday.

Brisack, a college senior, told the Eagle she was “honored to get to be a role model for other Mississippi girls looking for ways to make their voices heard in a state still very much dominated by patriarchal structures.”

“Given that our state amplifies the voices of white supremacist women like Cindy Hyde-Smith who reinforce and uphold misogynist policies, I’m glad to be able to provide a very different example of how an empowered Southern woman acts,” Brisack told the newspaper.

Hyde-Smith has come under increasing scrutiny in recent days for a series of past and present behavior seen as racially inflammatory.

A snippet of Brisack’s interview was shared on Twitter on Sunday night and quickly went viral:

Jaz Brisack, the first female Rhodes Scholar from the University of Mississippi, calls Cindy Hyde-Smith a white supremacist on the front page of the Sunday local paper pic.twitter.com/J1VDUy9jyH — claire howorth (@clairehoworth) November 26, 2018

Hyde-Smith, the first woman to represent Mississippi in either chamber of Congress, was appointed earlier this year by Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R) to fill the seat vacated by former Sen. Thad Cochran (R). She lost a large amount of donations to her campaign over the weekend after reports came to light that she’d joked about being willing to attend a “public hanging” earlier this month.

Groups including Major League Baseball, Walmart, AT&T, Leidos, Union Pacific and Boston Scientific have all asked for their donations to Hyde-Smith’s campaign to be returned.

Tom Williams via Getty Images

Hyde-Smith has apologized for the remark, claiming that her opponents manipulated her words and that what she’d said was not a reference to race-related lynchings. But other questionable elements of Hyde-Smith’s past have surfaced.