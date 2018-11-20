Walmart Drops Mississippi GOP Senator After Joking About Public Hangings

Walmart on Tuesday said it would seek a refund for its campaign donation to Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), who has sparked outcry for joking about public hangings.

“Sen. Hyde-Smith’s recent comments clearly do not reflect the values of our company and associates,” Walmart said on Twitter. “As a result, we are withdrawing our support and requesting a refund of all campaign donations.”

Hyde-Smith, a freshman senator who faces Democratic challenger Mike Espy in a Nov. 27 runoff election, has drawn increased public scrutiny after offensive comments she has dismissed as jokes.

At a campaign stop earlier this month, she said of a local rancher: “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.” The remark harkened back to the South’s racist history of lynchings of African-Americans.

Espy, who would become the first black senator to represent Mississippi since the years after the Civil War, called his opponent’s remarks “reprehensible.”

Hyde-Smith later claimed her comment was an “exaggerated expression of regard.”

A spokeswoman for Walmart told HuffPost the company made the donation on Nov. 8, two days after the general election and before Hyde-Smith’s comments became public.

Walmart joins at least two other corporate donors ― Boston Scientific and Union Pacific ― saying they are seeking refunds of donations to Hyde-Smith.

Union Pacific in no way, shape or form condones or supports divisive or perceived to be divisive statements. Our contribution was mailed prior to Hyde-Smith's statement being made public. Union Pacific will request a refund of our contribution. — Union Pacific (@UnionPacific) November 19, 2018

Hyde-Smith’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

The senator created further controversy when she told a group of young people that voter suppression would be a “great idea,” according to video from a Nov. 3 campaign stop released last week. Mississippi, like many states in the Deep South, has a long history of suppressing black voters.