Cindy McCain Celebrated As Cardinals' Honorary Captain During Sunday Night Game

Cindy McCain was celebrated as an honorary captain for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night following the death of her husband, the late Sen. John McCain.

McCain joined the NFL team during its game against the Washington Redskins in her first public appearance since her husband’s funeral earlier this month. She was welcomed on the field by the Cardinals’ captains for the opening coin toss, including wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, a longtime friend of the McCain family.

The toss went in favor of the Cardinals.

.@LarryFitzgerald greets Cindy McCain at today’s game.



The McCain Institute is in the arena, where Senator McCain’s values and legacy are being championed.

To learn more and get involved, visit https://t.co/WKD8W9TPU8 #InTheArena pic.twitter.com/BRy3Ps7QW8 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 9, 2018

Fitzgerald was among those who eulogized McCain at his funeral, speaking about his “meaningful friendship” with the late senator, whom the athlete said he “deeply” admired.

“He didn’t judge individuals based on the color of their skin, their gender, their backgrounds, their political affiliations or their bank accounts,” Fitzgerald said at the memorial service. “He evaluated them on the merits of their character and the countenance of their hearts.

Cindy McCain thanked the team on Twitter after the event, saying that “support for our family has been overwhelming” in recent weeks.

“We’re going to keep fighting for the America John believed in everyday,” she wrote.

Thank you to @LarryFitzgerald and @AZCardinals for your warm welcome and touching tribute to John. Support for our family has been overwhelming. We’re going to keep fighting for the America John believed in everyday with the @McCainInstitute and hope you will join us #InTheArena — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 9, 2018

Her comments echoed an op-ed piece she authored in USA Today last week in which she championed her husband’s legacy and urged others to follow in his footsteps.