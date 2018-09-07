SPORTS
09/07/2018 05:56 pm ET

Arizona Cardinals Pick Cindy McCain As Honorary Captain For Season Opener Against Washington

It will be her first public appearance since Sen. John McCain's memorials.
headshot
By David Moye

Cindy McCain is the latest member of her family to get the tribute treatment from the Arizona Cardinals.

The NFL team honored her husband, the late Sen. John McCain, with a video and moment of silence during its Aug. 30 preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

On Friday the Cardinals announced via Twitter that she was selected to be an honorary captain at Sunday’s season opener against Washington.

This will be her first public appearance in Arizona since his memorial in Phoenix on Aug. 30.

The senator, who died on Aug. 25, was a big fan of the Cardinals and even had wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald speak at that service, according to The Hill.

“[John McCain] didn’t judge individuals based on the color of their skin, their gender, their backgrounds, their political affiliations or their bank accounts,” Fitzgerald said. “He evaluated them on the merits of their character & the countenance of their hearts.”

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
John McCain's Life In Photos
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Nfl John Mc Cain Arizona Cardinals Cindy Mc Cain
Arizona Cardinals Pick Cindy McCain As Honorary Captain For Season Opener Against Washington
CONVERSATIONS
An error occurred, comments could not be loaded.