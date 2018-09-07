Cindy McCain is the latest member of her family to get the tribute treatment from the Arizona Cardinals.

The NFL team honored her husband, the late Sen. John McCain, with a video and moment of silence during its Aug. 30 preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

On Friday the Cardinals announced via Twitter that she was selected to be an honorary captain at Sunday’s season opener against Washington.

We are pleased & privileged to announce that Cindy McCain will serve as our honorary captain for Sunday’s regular season opener vs. Washington. #InTheArena pic.twitter.com/LeRLGOR9rB — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 7, 2018

This will be her first public appearance in Arizona since his memorial in Phoenix on Aug. 30.

The senator, who died on Aug. 25, was a big fan of the Cardinals and even had wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald speak at that service, according to The Hill.