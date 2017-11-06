Citizens United and Corporate Money

From beginning to end, my article in the Wall Street Journal of October 16th with which Fred Wertheimer has taken issue with in your pages on October 20th focused on one reality. It was that when the Citizens United case was argued and when it was released a significant body of prominent critics maintained, often with barely concealed hysteria, that corporations would respond to it by pouring such enormous sums of money into political campaigns that they would dominate the landscape. That was what Justice John Paul Stevens’ dissenting opinion in Citizens United had predicted. It was what our greatest newspapers—The New York Times and The Washington Post—had predicted. It was what Mr. Wertheimer himself predicted in his statement, when the decision in the case was revealed, that it would “unleash unprecedented amounts of corporate ‘influence-seeking’ money on our elections and create unprecedented opportunities for corporate ‘influence-buying’ corruption.” Fred Wertheimer, An Electoral Catastrophe, N.Y. Times (Jan. 21, 2010), https://roomfordebate.blogs.nytimes.com/2010/01/21/how-corporate-money-will-reshape-politics/.

All these predictions, we now know, were wrong and that is what my article demonstrated. Based on data sent to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as required by law and then analyzed by the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP), a responsible and politically neutral organization, corporate contributions to super PACs were far less large than all these estimable individuals and organizations had foreseen. In fact, for the entire federal election cycle including 2015 and 2016, CRP compiled data showed, super PACs received a total of $1.8 billion and that of that amount $1.04 billion came from individuals and $242 million from unions, trade associations, politically active non-profits, and other organizations. A total of $85 million came from business corporations.

Mr. Wertheimer offers no response to these confirmed numbers. Instead, he asserts that a total of over $700 million was spent by non-profit groups in the last three elections, and that we do not know how much of that money was donated to them by for-profit corporations. That is true—the amounts donors contributed to non-profits have been undisclosed for years prior to Citizens United (for reasons I find unpersuasive)—but it hardly demonstrates that the much feared dangers of corporate wealth dominating American politics as a result of Citizens United actually occurred.

Non-profits such as the NRA, for example, receive large donations from individuals. Others, such as the United States Chamber of Commerce, receive large amounts from corporations. The suggestion that all moneys spent by non-profits during elections came from business corporations is simply false. What we know, in any event, is that in those three election cycles, a total of over $16 billion was spent and that even if every dollar of the $700 million had come from for-profit corporations, the absolute maximum amount cited by Mr. Wertheimer is less than 5% of the total.