Civil Pro/Con Debate: Should White Supremacists Be Allowed To Speak and Hold Rallies on Public College Campuses?

By: Sarah Snyder

HUFFPOST-DIALOGUE: CIVIL PRO/CON DEBATES is a weekly series featuring a debate about a timely and hot issue. We interview both sides of a debate and they are invited to explain their argument, provided it is civil and respectful.

This week’s topic:

“Should White Supremacists Be Allowed To Speak and Hold Rallies on Public College Campuses?”

Recently, Richard Spencer was allowed to speak at the University of Florida. This brought to the forefront a debate over whether White Supremacist’s should be allowed to speak and hold rallies on public college campuses. On one hand White Supremacists have the right to free speech, but on the other hand it's hate speech, it costs the public hundreds of thousands to provide security, and it can lead to violence.

In light of this debate, we heard from 9 different experts to gather their thoughts on the topic. The goal for this pro/con debate was to have nearly equal responses for both sides of the debate. In fact, our experts ranged with a variety of personal and professional backgrounds, but, as the reader will see, all but one was in agreement that White Supremacists should be allowed to speak on public college campuses. Their responses, some edited for brevity, can be read below.

Pro

Andrew Fleischman, Associate, Ross and Pines, LLC – Fleischman has spent the past five years as an appellate public defender in the Deep South fighting for the constitutional rights of the indigent accused.

“The history of oppression has been the history of attacking dangerous ideas, and always under the pretext that society has rejected those ideas so conclusively that to speak them aloud will endanger the public peace. Over the past hundred years, the government has seen fit to punish everything from advising avoidance of the draft in Schenk to a banner advising ‘Bong rips for Jesus’ in Morse v. Frederick. The causes differ, but the excuse never does: ‘we are doing this for your own good.’

But, to paraphrase Bentham, there is nothing so dangerous as a benevolent dictator. Anyone who sleeps well at night after violating your rights is far more dangerous than a deliberate despot.

Under Healy v. James, college campus groups have a First Amendment right to invite speakers, and public colleges may not discriminate against those speakers because they disagree with their viewpoints.

Richard Spencer's speech has little value, but the rights that protect that speech are the same rights vindicated when people step out into the streets to speak out in favor of greater justice and racial equality in this country. We should shun Spencer. We should turn our backs on him. But we should not shun the rights we fought for simply because someone uses them poorly.”

Allen Kenneth Schaidle, Director of Student Services, American University of Iraq – Schaidle has published several articles on the importance of multicultural education and white privilege. He holds advanced degrees in education from Columbia University and the University of Oxford.

“As an educator with experiences across multiple age levels and countries, this conversation at the core is an education one. While I ultimately disagree with the foundations of white supremacy and because it also threatens my significant other who identifies as Muslim woman of color, I recognize the importance of hearing these narratives in order to debunk them. If public colleges are able to provide a civil and protective environment for discussion around white supremacy, then they can build an educational platform to educate against it and even reorient those in favor.

An example of public colleges using their power to counter white supremacy and other hate crimes is the method many have taken to combat Islamophobia, which I highlight in my article titled, “Supporting Muslim Students” in Inside Higher Ed, a leading news outlet for higher education. Instead of not discussing hate crimes toward Muslim students, many colleges have decided to educate on and against these narratives to prepare students to handle the discussions when faced with them.”

Matt C. Pinsker, Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University - Constitutional law scholar, teacher of free speech, Army JAG, and Jew who lost family members in the Holocaust

“Nazis absolutely should be allowed to have rallies. When they do, the people can see just how stupid and idiotic these Nazis are. The answer to speech with which you disagree isn’t to suppress it, but more and better speech opposing it. People are smart and can tell the difference between good ideas and bad ideas. We, and in particular college students who are adults, do not need the government protecting us from hurt feelings or ideas we disagree with, or even find reprehensible.

Furthermore, as a matter of law, the First Amendment is content neutral. This means that it guarantees the right to free speech in the public forum, without any consideration of content. In Brandonburg v. Ohio, the US Supreme Court upheld the right of neo-Nazis to have a parade in the streets of a neighborhood filled with holocaust survivors. So long as speech is not advocating imminent violence, it should be allowed. While Nazis express violent ideas, so long as it is not imminent, they should be allowed to speak, and be guaranteed the same rights and protections as any other person under the law.

As a Jew who they want to kill, I am not a fan of my tax dollars being used to ensure Nazis can espouse their hateful rhetoric, but this is not about the Nazis. This is about something bigger, which is the fundamental right to free speech of everyone. So long as the unpopular minority have their right to free speech guaranteed, so do you and I.”

University of Florida Professor - PhD and published academic researcher

“Richard Spencer was not invited to speak at the University of Florida. But the administration and university lawyers allowed him to speak on campus knowing the possibility existed for another Charlottesville knowing they would most likely lose a legal battle. Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency, law enforcement from around the state were called-in to protect the city and campus and this came at a cost of over $500,000 for the school. Students were frightened, some stayed away from campus, some went home rather than be in town, and everyone seemed to disagree on the best way to protest him being here. But there are a few significant things to keep in mind.

Spencer would most likely have won the right to speak on a public university campus through a legal battle.

Despite attempts to cause disruption and confusion, the University of Florida, law enforcement, the governor, and local citizens were able to prepare the campus and town for Spencer’s visit.

In a politically and racially polarized time in our country, students, community members, faculty, and staff of all religions, races, ethnicities, and sexual orientations came together in defiance.

Spencer’s visit to Gainesville was unsuccessful. The town, school, and state were prepared. He was shouted down during his talk, left early, and seemed entirely flustered during his speech.

Violence was held to an absolute minimum with the exception of one individual dressed as a neo-Nazi being punched, and three supporters of Spencer’s being arrested for firing a gun at an intersection.

But most importantly it demonstrated something we have known for years, there is no better disinfectant than sunshine. Spencer had more power and garnered more fear before he spoke. He was a boogeyman coming to campus. But he and his people are leaving without accomplishing what they had hoped for. He didn’t win any converts. His supporters did not show up. And he did the opposite of what he wanted, rather than divide whites and non-whites, he brought them together.

It was an expensive lesson to be learned but in a way it does provide a new narrative and memorial to Charlottesville. Spencer and his people were exposed for being trolls with little to say. Their arguments were not persuasive and their rhetoric fell on deaf ears despite them picking this part of the country to be open to their beliefs. His speaking was a needed win.”

Tonya McKenzie, Owner, Sand & Shores PR Firm - African American woman, registered democrat, child advocate, and business owner from Silicon Valley.

“I pride myself on my ability to find common ground and humor in even the most sensitive political situation that we go through these days. I gravitate towards comedians and comedy relief to navigate emotionally and practically in this highly politically tense state of our society. I am an African American women, registered democrat, child advocate and business owner from Silicon Valley. I am Bay Area proud. I am most certainly ANTI-KKK and White Supremacy. My family is from Mississippi where they recently still had separate proms (white/black) and there was a hanging within the last 2 years.

As liberal as I am, it goes without saying, I could do without ever hearing the hate speech of a white supremacist. However, Bill Mahar said it best in this article and on his show, ‘Berkeley was the home of the free speech movement, now it’s enforcing speaking bans,’ Maher continued. ‘That’s like the Catholic Church enforcing an age of consent!’

The legacy of UC Berkeley and Bay Area Culture inclines me to be PRO-Hate Speech on college campuses. Part of my Bay Area pride came from the fact that we were the birthplace of The Black Panthers and free speech. Today’s overt displays of racism and hate is not something that I am used to or comfortable with. It’s very scary and worrisome. I am not able to give my kids the upbringing that I had but I can still give them the ideals and teach them how to implement them. Many of my peers would be surprised that I am PRO – Hate Speech on these university campuses. The main reason for my support is to provide transparency. I am a true believer that knowing who you are dealing with is much better than suspecting. Not only do you get to know the true views of the speaker but also of those that follow and applaud those hateful words. If you are a student on campus, you may not have any idea that your roommate or neighbor student is anti-women or a neo-Nazi empathizer unless you actually had the ability to witness them at one of these events. Our 1st Amendment gives them as much right to say what they feel as much as it gives us the right to not like it.”

Murray Suid, coeditor, MobileMovieMaking Magazine – Jew, Screenwriter

“Much of what Sigmund Freud wrote is now disputed. But perhaps his greatest insight still rings true: When ideas--especially emotional ideas--are pushed out of our consciousness they inevitably cause problems. Out of sight means trouble. What's true for individuals is also true for societies. When we banish opinions from the public square, we punish ourselves more than those who own the opinions.

It's been a long time since I was in college. I remember little of what happened back then. But I do recall that the editors of our college paper decided to interview George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American Nazi Party. The interview upset many students and faculty members. I recall that major donors also objected. They thought that the piece was outrageous, and in many ways it was. For example, Rockwell said that he didn't support the idea of killing all Jews, just 97%. There were some Jews, he said, who were OK and should be spared.

Why do I remember and value that interview--and honor the Jewish editors who had the courage to carry it out? It's because they brought to light what Rockwell and his followers actually believed. In revealing what they wanted to do, it made it possible for their opponents to prepare and do battle. When Rockwell operated in the shadows—playing the role of bogeyman—he was scary. Phantoms are difficult to deal with. But when the newspaper's editors brought him into the light, we could all see the Nazi for what he was: an ordinary, hate-mongering showman of little intelligence. Seen for what he was, we were able to understand and reckon with him.

Those who fear that exposing warped ideas will call harm sometimes hide behind the argument that it's too expensive to give hateful folks a platform. They say we can't afford crowd control. But they don't consider the larger costs of driving evil underground. As Freud noted: repression is never a good bargain: not for me, not for you, and not for all of us.”

Advocate at Young Voices - Advocate at the non-profit libertarian public relations firm Young Voices, whose work has focused on civil liberties, free speech, and higher ed.

“Last week, Richard Spencer spoke at the University of Florida. Yup, that Richard Spencer. He’s the white supremacist who has called Martin Luther King Jr. a ‘fraud’, called for a ‘peaceful ethnic cleansing’ (whatever that means) and views immigration as a ‘last stand for White Americans.’ He was the main speaker at the Charlottesville rally that ended with deadly violence in August.

Let’s just say his trip to Florida didn’t go as planned. The governor of Florida, Rick Scott, declared a state of emergency in anticipation of his speech, and the auditorium was full of hecklers and counter-protesters. Even though it never turned violent, Spencer’s visit has reopened the debate on free speech. Where do we draw the line between hate speech, burdensome security costs, and the incitement of violence?

In a free society, there can be only one answer. The First Amendment isn’t flexible, and when it comes to civil liberties we have to be absolutists.

The Supreme Court has consistently ruled that there’s no “hate speech” exception to the 1st Amendment. Hate speech is free speech whether we like it or not. Why? Because any characterization of “hate speech” is totally subjective. Who's to say what’s hate speech and what isn’t? In any country, like China, where the government regularly makes those types of subjective characterizations, we regularly see the suppression of anti-government speech.

But trying to silence hate isn’t even the most effective way of defeating it. Crackpot ideology like Richard Spencer’s is based on half-truths and falsehoods. Let him air it out in public - then show everyone why what he says is a load of bogus. It shouldn’t be hard, considering that this is a man who has literally lauded the Confederacy.

People can point to security costs or the possibility of violence, but that’s a slippery slope. Public universities like the University of Florida have an obligation to respect the 1st Amendment of speakers on their campuses. If we give them a financial cop-out or let baseless predictions about whether violence might break out, that gives them an entirely subjective tool to use to silence speakers they might disagree with. The 1st Amendment is for everybody. They don’t have to like it, but public schools need to respect that - even when it comes to people like Richard Spencer.”

Tyler Arnold Former - free-speech activist with Young Americans for Liberty before graduating last year, journalist who wrote 50 articles for the Leadership Institute's Campus Reform, mostly covering free speech on college campuses.

“Last week, white nationalist Richard Spencer spoke at the University of Florida, which has prompted some people to suggest he should be prohibited from speaking at public universities. But this is the wrong approach.

If we permit individuals in power to decide who gets to speak and who doesn’t, stricter prohibitions based on ideology could soon follow. Although we can all agree that Richard Spencer’s views are abhorrent, reasonable people will not always agree on what is abhorrent.

The left-leaning ACLU points out that speech codes and restrictions are often used by a powerful majority to discriminate against minorities. Many people who support these speech restrictions also ironically complain that the people in control are mostly privileged white men who don’t understand the situations of minorities. By this logic, speech restrictions would be disproportionately used against minorities, which is something everyone should strive to prevent.

Historically, this has been what happens with legalized discrimination. As the ACLU points out, white students used the University of Michigan’s speech codes to accuse African American students of offensive speech. One student was punished for using the term “white trash.” Thankfully, this rule was struck down as unconstitutional, because it violated free speech.

We must recognize that to prevent this legalized discrimination, we cannot open the door to speech codes that silence people we don’t like. If Richard Spencer loses his free speech rights, we could all lose our free speech rights.

The First Amendment was enshrined in the Constitution to protect everyone’s speech, no matter how offensive or hateful, and the Supreme Court has ruled in the past that the First Amendment does apply to universities. For example, in Rosenberger v. University of Virginia, the court ruled it unconstitutional when the university was selectively funding student newspapers, and not funding any that had controversial views.

If a public university has public accommodations, then it must permit access to people with controversial or even hateful viewpoints. If money is a concern, and the university can only afford to fund individuals with certain viewpoints, then it cannot offer the accommodations to any person. While Spencer’s views will create tension and anger, free speech must still apply to him. If Spencer isn’t permitted to speak, we open the door to tyranny and guarantee the subversion of the United States Constitution.”

Con

Adam Berger, CEO, The Fallstaff Group – University scholar, Active Alumni

“Students spend enormous amounts of money to attend universities, and while paying tuition doesn't entitle anyone to good grades or a good job after school, colleges have a basic responsibility to provide a positive atmosphere to their paying customers. Schools that permit white supremacists to hold rallies on their campuses fail to put their students first, allowing hate and divisiveness to usurp the love, inclusion and unity that all should experience in college. Universities exist to foster learning and growth and must reject agents that disrupt those objectives by inciting fear.”

Thank you to all of our experts who agreed to participate in this week’s debate. Stay tuned for next week’s hot issue debate topic.

Note to Huffpost readers: If you appreciated this article, please click on one of the buttons on the top left to post to your twitter, facebook or pinterest. If 2000 people like you do this, there is a good chance this article may be featured on the homepage.