Civil rights attorney Vincent W. Davis speaks at Business Expert Forum at Harvard Faculty Club

Civil rights attorney Vincent W. Davis was a featured speaker at Business Expert Forum at Harvard Faculty Club, an annual conference of thought leaders from around the globe including CEOs, dignitaries, professionals, and leaders in the technical and medical fields. Having personally represented over 1,000 families across the country since 1986 in their battle to get their children back, Davis is recognized for his expertise in defending parents, grandparents, foster parents and other guardians against the claims of Child Protective Services (CPS) and the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

An advocate for parents and families for over three decades, Davis spoke in his presentation about how his personal childhood experiences motivated him to pursue a career in law. “As a result of the decision by the judge in that court,” he said, “I didn’t see my mother for the next 17 years, so I have devoted my practice to helping parents get their children back in Child Protective Services courtrooms throughout the country. Unfortunately, my story is not unique, especially nowadays. CPS abuse has become so widespread and part of our American culture that they now talk about it on popular TV shows like the FOX hit series Empire, and the Showtime series, Homeland, where the main characters had their grandchild or child taken away by CPS.”

Davis discussed the three most common mistakes that people make when dealing with this agency, and gave tips parents could use to help them navigate their way through a CPS investigation. Among the actions he advised were to stay calm, hire a defense attorney, maintain innocence, learn about the laws and document as much as possible.

Founder and lead attorney of the Law Offices of Vincent W. Davis & Associates, his practice specializes in Juvenile Dependency Law and in supporting law areas such as family law, probate, and juvenile and adult criminal defense. Author of the bestselling book, “The Secret: How to Fight Child Protective Service and Win,” Fight Child Protective Services he hosts a radio show, Get Your Kids Back Now. With his comprehensive knowledge of family law and related issues, he has also been sought out as a guest, appearing on TV programs featured across the nation, talking on topics including how to avoid collateral damage in a divorce Watch this video.

To learn more about Vincent W. Davis, tune in at 8 a.m. PST on Saturdays for his radio show Get Kids Back Now or visit Help Fight CPS to listen to past shows.

