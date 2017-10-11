CJ Jewels: A True Diamond in the Rough

“Only in America, my story is possible.” - C.J. Pandya

What do you get when you combine innovation, quality, customer focus, and a bit of true grit? You get CJ Pandya and his company CJ Jewels Diamond Rings

I had the true pleasure to learn about CJ and his very successful, award winning, hand crafted diamond jewelry business. CJ is a truly dynamic and hyper focused individual who is truly passionate about his craft, his business and the life he lives. The very first thing CJ said to me was , “My life is a testament that the American Dream is alive” and indeed, I knew he truly meant these words. They were not just an inspiring sound bite for him. He truly is grateful for being able to live the “American Dream”. Of course, he is also very aware of his unwavering determination and “true grit” to make this dream a reality.

Passion, Hard Work, and a Desire for an Inspired Life

CJ was born into a family with financial difficulties. He told me a very sobering story of how he saw his parents working very hard simply to make ends meet. Both of them ran a small local pharmacy in a local community. His parents, like most parents who wanted a better life for their children, always emphasized the importance of a good education to get ahead in life. CJ says he didn’t really understand this until later in his life. He wanted to more than just “make ends meet” and he wanted to be truly passionate about doing it.

CJ was always looking for something that would motivate him, excite him, challenge him and be completely rewarding at the same time.

Once CJ completed his MBA, he quickly became successful in the advertising business making commercials and building brands for a few Fortune 500 companies, but his desire to break out on his own never went away.

CJ found his passion in jewelry when he had an encounter with someone who was in the business and his interest in jewelry piqued. He wanted to know more about the business.

Falling in Love With The Creative Process

CJ started falling in love with the creative process of making jewelry, but the business was being conducted in a very unprofessional manner and the mindset was still in the 17th century.

CJ knew t that if he could bridge the gap by offering great creative products and service to clients in a professional manner, he would be successful.

CJ realized that this was his chance to start working towards achieving everything he ever dreamt about. It was not easy, to say the least. CJ had made up my mind that this is what I wanted to do for the rest of his y life. He grew more determined as he got rejected until finally, a company decided to hire him for his marketing skills. This was his break, and he knew it right away. He did not squander the opportunity.

CJ soon found out that it was going to take a lot more capital and many years before he could start his own business.

“I have never shied away from hard work. I have always believed that hard work can overcome most obstacles. One could be smart but if you’re not hard working, you can’t get much further in life.” - C.J. Pandya

The Harder My Situation, The Tougher I got

Day by day, CJ worked hard and built up his reputation and name in the business. It would be almost 12 years before he had the opportunity to start his own company. At one point, he even lost everything except for his good will and home.

CJ wasn’t going to give in. The harder his situation, the tougher he got. He finally decided just to take the very scary plunge and started hi y own company without any financing. CJ had built a good reputation amongst his suppliers and many of them supported his new business venture. Many of his clients trusted in him and his newly found company. And there he started CJ Jewels.

Great Design is a Great Equalizer

CJ is a first generation diamonds and diamond jewelry manufacturer, and he knows that great design is a great equalizer. One that allows him and his company to compete and win against enterprises vastly larger than hi It is just essential for good business.

His focus has always been to see that all of his customers succeed with his merchandise. The biggest thing that CJ is grateful for is that along this journey he has built some wonderful relationships.

These relationships is what allows CJ Jewels to continue to grow and to become more useful to their customers every single day.

Innovation, Quality, Competitiveness and Customer Focus

CJ explains that It has been a very beautiful experience to be building the company that I long dreamed of. A truly creative powerhouse with beautiful designs, one that is highly competitive and most importantly serves his customers in the most professional manner.

CJ wanted me to be left with this main point...

When you buy our diamond rings, for what is going to be the most important event of your life, remember that at CJ Jewels every ring is handcrafted to perfection to help you celebrate this momentous event of your life. We are America’s award-winning jeweler. Your very own personal jeweler. - C.J. Pandya

CJ invites you to be a part of his exciting journey while CJ Jewels becomes part of yours.

