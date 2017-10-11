Claiming Your Right To Exist: National Coming Out Day

"Coming out" continues to be an act of breathtaking courage both in the United States with the current administration - and in the world. Threats remain... political and personal.

I work with young gay people whose greatest fear is that those they love will no longer love them.

Imagine that for a minute... Imagine what it must feel like to know that sharing your true self might cost you the love of your friends and family.

And then imagine that sharing your true self could cost you your job.

Or your rights.

Or, with the normalization of hate in our country, your life.

Yes - "coming out" remains an act of breathtaking courage.

And an ongoing one, as old battles end and new battles begin.

But what I have learned is that the harder I fight for my right to exist - the more I have to insist on being seen - the more I have to claim my place - the more empathy I feel for all people who have to fight to claim theirs. And together - we will rise up and create a space where we are not just tolerated - but celebrated.