TV’s bipolar terrorist hunter will soon complete her last mission.

Claire Danes confirmed Wednesday that Showtime’s upcoming eighth season of “Homeland,” with her as on/off CIA agent Carrie Mathison, will be the last.

The actress told Howard Stern on his show that she is “conflicted” about ending the run, but looking forward to it.

“I mean, I’ll be ready,” she said in the audio clip below. “She’s a lot, this Carrie-freakin’ Mathison. She’s under constant duress. It’s a workout, so I’ll be ready for a reprieve from that.”

The Showtime series, currently focusing on Carrie’s unraveling of a Russian conspiracy, is heading toward its seventh-season finale on April 29.

Danes also said in the interview that she was expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy. Deadline noted the pregnancy (she’s in her second trimester) would likely not conflict with the Season 8 shooting schedule.

Despite Danes’ announcement, the folding of the “Homeland” franchise may not be a done deal. Showtime said it has not made any decision beyond Season 8, according to Variety. The Hollywood Reporter, citing unnamed sources, reported there has been talk of relaunching the show with a new cast.