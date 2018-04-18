Claire Danes Is Expecting Baby Number Two With Hugh Dancy

Claire Danes has revealed she’s pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy.

Santiago Felipe via Getty Images Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy have been married since 2009.

The “Homeland” actress announced the news on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show on Wednesday. “I am pregnant. I’m seriously prego. … I’m seeded. I’m deep into my second trimester,” she told Stern.

The 39-year-old says she doesn’t want to reveal the gender just yet.

Danes and Dancy were married in 2009, after meeting on the set of the 2006 film “Evening.”

On falling in love with Dancy, Danes told Marie Claire last year how it happened: “I was very recently single, and I had never been single before, so we were just friends for a while. [Hugh and I] met in Rhode Island when it was at its most audaciously beautiful, in the fall. And there was one day when we were bicycling by the water and it was sparkly and idyllic, and I just had this dumb epiphany, like, I’m really just happy.”

The duo have a five-year-old son, Cyrus, and Danes has been very candid about her feelings on motherhood:

“Being a mom is incredibly challenging. But, we still feel a pressure to talk about it in very romantic terms,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK in October 2014.