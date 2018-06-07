Claire Foy Is Completely Unrecognizable In 'The Girl In The Spider’s Web’ Trailer

Long live the queen, but we’re not mad at Claire Foy’s brand-new look.

The first trailer for “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” dropped on Thursday, seven years after the original film, “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” opened.

Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series “The Crown,” of course, was tapped to replace Rooney Mara as the fabled Swedish computer hacker, Lisbeth Salander, based on the leading character from the late Stieg Larsson’s Millennium series of crime novels.

Helmed by “Don’t Breathe” and “Evil Dead” director Fede Alvarez, “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” which is adapted from the first novel in the series not authored by Larsson, finds Salander once again hunting down men who abuse women.

In the trailer, Foy’s character rigs a trap for such a man, who she has no qualms about shooting in the crotch with a stun gun. What follows is a mad dash of scenes showing Salander in action, speeding down a highway on a motorcycle and jumping into a bathtub to survive an explosion ― not to mention wearing a seriously creepy “American Horror Story”-style latex suit.

The film also stars Sverrir Gudnason, Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield and Stephen Merchant.