Playing Queen Elizabeth on “The Crown” Netflix series has apparently given Claire Foy some insight into the tattoos her real-life counterpart may or may not have.

In a flight of fancy with host Seth Meyers on “Late Night” Monday, the actress said: “You never know what goes on from the neck down with the queen. She could be hiding an awful lot of tats.”

And if she were, Foy has some hopes for what they would be.