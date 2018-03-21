GOP Congresswoman Blames 'Deep State' For Ben Carson's $31,000 Dining Set

“The next thing that I, quite frankly, heard about it was that this $31,000 table had been bought,” Carson testified on Tuesday during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing. “I said, ‘What the heck is that all about?’ I investigated, I immediately had it canceled. Not that we don’t need the furniture, but I thought that that was excessive.”

Emails that the liberal watchdog group American Oversight obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request revealed that both Carson and his wife were involved in selecting the furniture.