Cleaning Your Carpets To Keep Them Strong And Durable

Carpets are one of the essential items in your home improvement ideas. They keep your floors warm thus comfortable to step on. The issue comes when they have gathered extreme dirt and requires a thorough cleaning. If you are keen and don't want your carpet to wear out soon, then you must consider cleaning them the right way as we are going to find out some carpet cleaning tactics below:

Removing Blots

When removing blots on your carpet, you should always start from the outside of the blot towards the inside to avoid spreading the blot. Never scrub your carpet when cleaning as it damages the fibres causing them to break down which results in the carpet to wear out fast. Blotting applies a small amount of pressure to the carpet and should be done with a soft cloth or a piece of the mattress.

It is advisable to rinse the spot with warm water once the stain disappears. You are then supposed to lay some white paper towels pressed down somehow to absorb the dampness for a whole day or two.

Removing a chewing gum

Sometimes you can step on a chewing gum from the street and don't notice, you only realise later on after finding stuck on your carpet. This becomes a big deal to most of us because most people don't know the proper way of removing the gum. You only need to freeze the gum with some ice cube for a minute then tend to lift it and cut the fibres as close to the glue as possible. This way, the cut fibres will leave a small piece that won't be noticeable.

Removing Grease like stains

Grease and oils are one of the crude stains that can damage your carpets. The gentle way to remove this type of stain is to use the grease-cutting dishwashing detergent. It cuts the grease quickly when you put a solution of the detergent in a spray bottle and spray over the stain. For a perfect result, you need to repeat the process several times.

Removing Wax

Sometimes power blackouts cause people to use candles for lighting. When using candles, it is likely to find some dry candle spills on the carpet. The best way to remove it by heating it up again by placing a white cloth on the dry spell and warming it with the iron. After warming the candle spill, gently scrub with a butter knife. Then you should lay a paper towel on the surface, and the wax melts and sticking to the paper, repeat the process severally until all the wax is absorbed.

Cleaning Pet Accidents

The pets we have in our homes may sometimes dirt our carpets. If this happens, then you should use organic cleaners which are efficient than using chemicals. Natural soaps remove the stains easily and are much cheaper.