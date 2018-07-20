Cleveland Browns Parody 'The Office' -- Their First Win In A While

The Cleveland Browns were the laughingstock of the NFL last season, losing all of their games.
But the Browns earned a victory of sorts on Thursday by creating some laughs on purpose.
The team posted a brilliant parody of “The Office” opening sequence that featured quarterback Tyrod Taylor as boss Michael Scott, receiver Jarvis Landry as Pam and defensive end Myles Garrett as Dwight Schrute.
The Browns may have just won the Super Bowl of TV-show spoofing, though Cleveland fans probably hope the team is working even harder at improving on the field.