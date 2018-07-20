Cleveland Browns Parody 'The Office' -- Their First Win In A While

Diamond Images via Getty Images Jarvis Landry, shown working out last month, plays Pam in "The Office" parody.

The Cleveland Browns were the laughingstock of the NFL last season, losing all of their games.

But the Browns earned a victory of sorts on Thursday by creating some laughs on purpose.

The team posted a brilliant parody of “The Office” opening sequence that featured quarterback Tyrod Taylor as boss Michael Scott, receiver Jarvis Landry as Pam and defensive end Myles Garrett as Dwight Schrute.