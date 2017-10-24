Report: DNC And Clinton Campaign Funded Research Behind Trump Russia Dossier

The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped to pay for the research behind a secret dossier on Donald Trump and his alleged ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential election, according to a report from The Washington Post published Tuesday evening.

The outlet, citing unnamed sources familiar with the dossier’s funding, said Mark Elias, a lawyer representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, hired the firm Fusion GPS to conduct the opposition research. Fusion in turn hired Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer with ties to U.S. intelligence agencies. The research was funded until just before the election, according to the Post report.

The now-infamous dossier contains several bizarre allegations against Trump, including unverified accusations that Russia holds compromising material against the president and his associates.