Report: DNC And Clinton Campaign Funded Research Behind Trump Russia Dossier

The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped to pay for the research behind a secret dossier on Donald Trump and his alleged ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential election, according to a report from The Washington Post published Tuesday evening.
The outlet, citing unnamed sources familiar with the dossier’s funding, said Mark Elias, a lawyer representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, hired the firm Fusion GPS to conduct the opposition research. Fusion in turn hired Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer with ties to U.S. intelligence agencies. The research was funded until just before the election, according to the Post report.
The now-infamous dossier contains several bizarre allegations against Trump, including unverified accusations that Russia holds compromising material against the president and his associates.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible ties between the Kremlin and Trump’s presidential campaign team, is reportedly looking into the dossier. Several news outlets reported last month that Mueller’s investigators had spoken with Steele.
