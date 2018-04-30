HUFFPOST FINDS
04/30/2018 03:49 pm ET

15 Practical Clothing Racks With Shelves

An easy way to store clothes without a dresser or closet.
By Amanda Pena
KatarzynaBialasiewicz via Getty Images

If you’ve got no closet, no problem. For folks looking to store clothes without a closet, an open closet system is not only a cool home trend this year according to our friends at Pinterest, but it’s the simplest solution to your small-space woes.

Clothing racks are inexpensive, practical, movable, and simple to put together. Plus, because they force you to see your clothing, you’re more likely to wear all of your pieces, rather than leave the unworn stragglers at the bottom of your dresser drawers.

Though a clothing rack may not replace the entirety of a built-in closet, ones with shelves give you extra storage for shoes, bags, and other miscellaneous pieces. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

Below, 15 clothing racks with shelves: 

  • 1 Cameron Clothing Rack
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/cameron-clothing-rack?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=053&amp;quanti
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters.
  • 2 Mouron Garment Rack
    Get it at <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/storage-organization/pdp/lark-manor-4025-w-mouron-garment-rack-lrkm2934.html" targ
    Wayfair
    Get it at Wayfair.
  • 3 36.25" W Garment Rack
    Get it at <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/storage-organization/pdp/rebrilliant-3625-w-garment-rack-rebr3728.html" target="_b
    Wayfair
    Get it at Wayfair.
  • 4 Pipe Clothing Rack
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/pipe-clothing-rack?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=001" target="_bla
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters.
  • 5 Single Rod Garment Rack with Shelf
    Get it at <a href="https://www.target.com/p/single-rod-garment-rack-with-shelf-black-silver-room-essentials-153/-/A-51834493"
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 6 Freestanding Closet
    Get it at <a href="https://www.target.com/p/freestanding-closet-black-silver-room-essentials-153/-/A-51834608" target="_blank
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 7 SONGMICS Garment Clothing Rack Bamboo Wood Coat Stand with Wheels
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SONGMICS-Garment-Clothing-Storage-URCR52N/dp/B0183IT4PW/ref=sr_1_39?amp=&ie=UTF8&qi
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.
  • 8 Rolling Garment Rack
    Get it at <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/storage-organization/pdp/honey-can-do-355-w-rolling-garment-rack-hcd2326.html" tar
    Wayfair
    Get it at Wayfair.
  • 9 Tower 20.47" W Garment Rack
    Get it at <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/storage-organization/pdp/yamazaki-home-tower-2047-w-garment-rack-yzus1189.html" ta
    Wayfair
    Get it at Wayfair.
  • 10 IRIS Dual Shelf Garment Rack
    Get it at <a href="https://www.target.com/p/iris-dual-shelf-garment-rack/-/A-52976032?preselect=52937898#lnk=sametab" target=
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 11 Whitmor Slat Wood Garment Rack
    Get it at <a href="https://www.target.com/p/whitmor-slat-wood-garment-rack/-/A-50086909" target="_blank">Target</a>.
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 12 HOME BI Clothing Garment Rack with 2 Storage Shelves
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07B7FQCN3/ref=s9_acsd_newrz_hd_bw_b16cHz_c_x_w?amp=&pf_rd_i=16353491&pf
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.
  • 13 Mack Clothing Rack
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/mack-clothing-rack?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=001" target="_bla
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters.
  • 14 SONGMICS Clothing Garment Rack with 2-Tire Shelf for Shoes
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0199F29T6/ref=s9_acsd_zwish_hd_bw_b16cHz_c_x_w?amp=&pf_rd_i=16353491&pf
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.
  • 15 MBQQ Industrial Iron Pipe Clothing Rack Display On Wheels
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B079K8KG7R/ref=s9_acsd_newrz_hd_bw_b16cHz_c_x_w?amp=&pf_rd_i=16353491&pf
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
