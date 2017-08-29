12 Clothing Stores Like Everlane To Stock Up On Basics

There’s a reason Everlane is beloved by its cult followers. It’s affordable, it’s fashionable, it’s high-quality, and it’s sustainable.

But, perhaps the best thing about Everlane is that its products don’t go in and out of style in the blink of an eye. The fashion-within-reach retailer has made a name for itself as the online-shopping destination for wardrobe staples and clothing basics you can mix, match and layer season after season. It’s basically a capsule wardrobe fantasist’s dream come true.

Unfortunately, Everlane doesn’t have everything (though the retailer is looking to change part of that Sept. 7 with the launch of its first line of sustainably designed denim). That’s why we’ve curated a list of a dozen other clothing stores, similar to Everlane, where you can stock up on wardrobe basics you’ll love year after year.

Take a look at our 12 favorites below