15 Clothing Stores Like Urban Outfitters You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

Vintage tees, retro fits, trendy skincare, linen everything. You want it, Urban Outfitters has it. There’s a reason it’s loved by so many. It’s affordable, trendy, stylish and even though it’s a retail chain, pieces feel like vintage, one-of-a-kind finds.

Unfortunately though, Urban Outfitters doesn’t have everything. For starters, they’re not very size inclusive, and they’re also not necessarily a destination for dressier formal events like weddings and cocktail parties.

To make sure you’re always dressed to impress, we’ve found 15 other trend-forward clothing stores that are similar to UO. From wedding guest dresses at Reformation, to flattering basics from Frank and Oak, there’s something below for every Urban Outfitters obsessive.