When you see a new high-fashion look saturating your Instagram, Zara is a trendy and reliable next stop to get the runway-ripped style for less.

But, if you keep a finger on the pulse of fashion news, you also know that Zara repeatedly makes headlines for their offensive, tone-deaf and sometimes just plain bad products and advertising.

Fortunately, there are a ton of other clothing brands out there who’ve taken up the baton and are creating inexpensive and trendy of-the-moment designs.

Below, we’ve curated 13 of our favorite places to buy affordable, fashionable clothing other than Zara. Take a look, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.