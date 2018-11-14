ENTERTAINMENT
11/14/2018 10:10 pm ET

Garth Brooks Opens 2018 CMAs With Tribute To Thousand Oaks Shooting Victims

"Let the music unite us with love in their enduring memory," the country singer said as a moment of silence honored the 12 killed at Borderline Bar & Grill.
By Carla Baranauckas
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood arrive&nbsp;Wednesday at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
In a somber moment at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, Garth Brooks opened the show with a moment of silence for the victims of the Nov. 7 massacre at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

It marked the second successive year that the CMA Awards paid tribute to victims of a mass shooting. In 2017, the show acknowledged the 58 mass shooting victims at an Oct. 1 country music festival in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday night, Brooks said: “On behalf of our country music community, I want to say that tonight’s show is lovingly dedicated to the 12 individuals whom we lost far too soon just a week ago tonight at the Borderline in Thousand Oaks, California. Tonight let’s celebrate their lives. Let the music unite us with love in their enduring memory. So please, join me now in a moment of silence.”

Then a list of the names of the 12 victims was shown on the TV screen.

