CNN's Alisyn Camerota Calls Out Fox News After Sean Hannity Campaigned With Trump

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota went off about Fox News’ role in the midterm elections, claiming it’s having a “schizophrenic moment” after host Sean Hannity joined President Donald Trump onstage at a campaign rally in Missouri on Monday night.

“Who does he think he’s fooling by saying he had no idea he was going to be invited up there? Here’s what’s going on at Fox: They know, vaguely, that they’re not supposed to have one of their hosts endorse a candidate or a party. But Sean Hannity can’t help himself,” said Camerota on “New Day” on Tuesday.

Hannity, who tweeted earlier on Monday that he wouldn’t be campaigning with Trump, praised him onstage and criticized other journalists as “fake news.”

Camerota went on to say that Fox News is “having a schizophrenic moment over there trying to figure out what their role over there is supposed to be with the Trump presidency.”

Camerota moved the conversation to her panel of guests, asking former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner, “Can you imagine [CNN anchor] Don Lemon campaigning for [Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate] Stacey Abrams? Don Lemon being able to take the podium?”

The host added, “When people say that there’s no difference and when Fox tries to consider itself a news organization, they have some complications at moments like this.”

Turner said Hannity has made it “crystal clear” that Trump is “his guy” and that he’s willing to “skirt the rules” for the president.

In response to Hannity’s appearance at the rally, a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement, “FOX News does not condone any talent participating in campaign events. We have an extraordinary team of journalists helming our coverage tonight and we are extremely proud of their work. This was an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”

The spokesperson did not provide details on the actions the network took.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hannity attempted to justify his appearance with Trump.

What I said in my tweet yesterday was 100% truthful. When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks last night, I was surprised, yet honored by the president’s request. This was NOT planned. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 6, 2018

Turner said of Hannity’s claim that his appearance onstage was unexpected, “That was no surprise. That was totally planned.”