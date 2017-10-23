CNN's New #FactsFirst 'Apple' Ad Sparks Battle Over Banana Truthers

CNN released a powerful new ad on Monday that seemed to be a direct response to President Donald Trump and his supporters calling the network “fake news.”
The 30-second “Facts First” spot states simply that an apple is an apple, even if some people “might scream banana, banana, banana over and over and over again.”
In what appears to be a dig at Trump, the ad states: “They might put BANANA in all caps.”
Here’s the spot:
Some people loved the ad. Others, especially Trump supporters, slammed the network over it.
But more than a few also pointed out CNN’s own history of giving airtime to some extreme views or, in this case, “banana truthers.”
Here is some of that response:
