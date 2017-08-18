CNN's Brooke Baldwin Had To Take A Water Break Recounting 4 Weeks Of Trump

It’s been a busy month at the White House. CNN’s Brooke Baldwin on Friday ran through a four-week list of the Trump administration’s “incredibly significant events, one after the other.”

Baldwin’s powerful segment listing Trump administration happenings aired not long after the news of Steve Bannon’s ouster as senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

.@BrookeBCNN reminds us what’s happened in the past four weeks of the Trump administration https://t.co/7U8yPYAwlM — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 18, 2017

There was so much to recount that Baldwin paused for a drink of water about a minute into the segment:

Unsurprisingly, viewers loved the report ― especially Baldwin’s delivery:

