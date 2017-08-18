CNN's Brooke Baldwin Had To Take A Water Break Recounting 4 Weeks Of Trump

It’s been a busy month at the White House. CNN’s Brooke Baldwin on Friday ran through a four-week list of the Trump administration’s “incredibly significant events, one after the other.”
Baldwin’s powerful segment listing Trump administration happenings aired not long after the news of Steve Bannon’s ouster as senior adviser to President Donald Trump.
The CNN anchor rattled off numerous administration hirings and firings, the transgender military ban, the Boy Scout speech debacle, the made-up phone calls of praise, North Korea threats, the blaming of “both sides” in Charlottesville, and much, much more.
There was so much to recount that Baldwin paused for a drink of water about a minute into the segment:
Unsurprisingly, viewers loved the report ― especially Baldwin’s delivery:
What a wild four weeks it has been. The next four months should be ... fun.