Don Lemon Tries Listing All Of Trump’s Failed Nominees, Doesn't Have Time

CNN’s Don Lemon renewed his mocking of President Donald Trump for not delivering on his campaign promise to hire the “best people” on Friday.

“These are the best people,” the “CNN Tonight” host sarcastically noted as he examined Trump’s escalating war of words with former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who he called “dumb as a rock and lazy as hell” earlier in the day.

Lemon then listed several other Trump nominees who have arrived and then swiftly disappeared from his administration in recent months.