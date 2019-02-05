Jake Tapper Has 1 Big Doubt About Donald Trump's State Of The Union Address

CNN’s Jake Tapper believes it will be business as usual for Donald Trump on Wednesday morning — even if he ends up delivering a “very unifying” State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress the night before.
Tapper told Seth Meyers on Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night” that he doubted Trump would pivot to presidential following the address, because Trump would “continue to govern and tweet the way he’s been governing and tweeting.”
“We know tomorrow morning what’s going to happen,” Tapper added, in an apparent prediction of Trump posting a Trumpian tweet. Check out the clip above and Tapper’s latest cartoon take on the presidency below: