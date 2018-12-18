CNN's Jeffrey Toobin Bluntly Sums Up Fox News' Primetime Coverage

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin summed up the wildly differing reporting styles of Fox News daytime and primetime shows on Tuesday’s broadcast of “New Day.”

Toobin praised the conservative network’s senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano as “a good guy and a good lawyer and a serious person” after Napolitano told afternoon Fox host Shep Smith on Monday that there was “ample evidence to indict the president of the United States.”

“But that’s like the journalism zone of the Fox network,” Toobin explained, according to Mediaite. “I mean, that’s not primetime. Primetime is crazy night.”