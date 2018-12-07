CNN's New York Offices Temporarily Evacuated After Bomb Threat

. @donlemon reports from outside CNN's New York offices after an evacuation was ordered due to a phoned bomb threat https://t.co/fR31rrQtzZ pic.twitter.com/UXtFWuxreR

CNN’s offices in New York were evacuated for more than an hour late Thursday night after a bomb threat was phoned in, the news giant said.

The network’s Don Lemon was hosting “CNN Tonight” when the threat came in about 10:07 p.m. EST. The show was stopped as the building was evacuated.

The New York Police Department cleared employees to return shortly before midnight.

“From what we understand, about an hour ago, a call was made from the South, that’s all we know, meaning from the southern part of the United States, into the CNN offices in New York saying that there were several bombs, as many as five bombs inside of the building,” Lemon said on the network about the threat.

Standing outside their offices, CNN’s Brian Stelter, Lemon and Shimon Prokupecz used Stelter’s iPhone and his wireless phone signal to dial in on air. Though audio was rough, the three were able to update viewers with the latest news.

The NYPD is investigating a bomb threat near CNN NYC's office at Columbus Circle. Due to the threat, the office has been evacuated. Right now CNN is airing taped programming due to the disruption. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 7, 2018

“We are standing on the sidewalk with everyone else. NYPD is going through our building,” Lemon said, pointing to police officers lined up down the block, about 100 feet from the entrance of the building.

Before allowing employees to return to work, the NYPD confirmed that a police investigation was taking place at Columbus Circle but said that the threat had not yet been substantiated.

Around 10:35pm, a bomb threat was called into the Time Warner Center & the building was evacuated. The threat has not been substantiated at this time; we’re on scene performing a comprehensive sweep-and-search of the facility. We’ll share more info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/VtLL2zmilJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 7, 2018

The same office was evacuated earlier this year after a package with an explosive device was mailed there, part of a spate of similar mailings sent to media outlets and prominent Democrats around the country.