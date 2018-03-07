Watch A Trump Backer’s Painfully Dumb Joke Startle Everyone Into Silence On CNN

There was an awkward moment on Tuesday evening during a CNN panel discussion about porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit against President Donald Trump.
Daniels reportedly had an affair with Trump 10 years ago, soon after his wife Melania gave birth to their son, Barron. In 2016, Daniels allegedly received a $130,000 payment from Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen to remain silent about the relationship. Now, Daniels claims the agreement was invalid because Trump never signed it.
On “CNN Tonight,” Stephen Moore, who served as an advisor to Trump during the 2016 campaign and is now a CNN analyst, tried to derail a discussion about the payment and the lawsuit by cracking a joke.
“Are you saying that a porn star would actually try to call attention to herself?” Moore said. “Shocking, right?”
Moore then smiled at his own comments, but for a long and painful moment, none of the other three fellow panelists, nor the host Don Lemon, reacted.
“I mean, that’s what porn stars do!” Moore finally added, breaking the silence.
“That’s your only response, Stephen?” Lemon replied. “Is that a porn star is trying to call attention, a porn star with a very lengthy complaint from California? I mean, it’s, you know, hey, $130,000 payout from the president’s personal attorney. I mean, come on, brother.”
Check it out in the clip above, posted online by Raw Story.