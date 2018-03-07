Watch A Trump Backer’s Painfully Dumb Joke Startle Everyone Into Silence On CNN

There was an awkward moment on Tuesday evening during a CNN panel discussion about porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

On “CNN Tonight,” Stephen Moore, who served as an advisor to Trump during the 2016 campaign and is now a CNN analyst, tried to derail a discussion about the payment and the lawsuit by cracking a joke.

“Are you saying that a porn star would actually try to call attention to herself?” Moore said. “Shocking, right?”

Moore then smiled at his own comments, but for a long and painful moment, none of the other three fellow panelists, nor the host Don Lemon, reacted.

“I mean, that’s what porn stars do!” Moore finally added, breaking the silence.

“That’s your only response, Stephen?” Lemon replied. “Is that a porn star is trying to call attention, a porn star with a very lengthy complaint from California? I mean, it’s, you know, hey, $130,000 payout from the president’s personal attorney. I mean, come on, brother.”