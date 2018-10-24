CNN New York Headquarters Evacuated Due To 'Suspicious Package'

NEW YORK ― CNN on Wednesday evacuated its New York offices after a “suspicious package” constructed with a pipe and wires was discovered in its mailroom, the cable news network reported.

The New York Police Department confirmed it responded to a “suspicious package” reported at the Time Warner Center building at 10 Columbus Circle, where CNN’s offices are located. The bomb squad was dispatched, police told HuffPost. CNN reported authorities are treating the device as “a real explosive.”

The evacuation followed news of suspicious packages appearing to contain explosive devices that were sent to Hillary and Bill Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, New York, and to former President Barack Obama’s office in Washington earlier Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police investigated a package containing an explosive device at the home of prominent Democratic donor George Soros, a frequent target of right-wing, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

JUST IN: The NYPD is responding to a suspicious device discovered at the Time Warner Center, where CNN is based, in New York, according to a law enforcement source. The CNN bureau has evacuated as a precaution. https://t.co/BmgkJ2qaIE pic.twitter.com/Ad8PoQ5kkf — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2018

CNN chief Jeff Zucker said in a statement to employees that the building was evacuated out of “an abundance of caution, as a result of a suspicious package having been received in the mailroom.”

“The NYPD is on scene, and we are working closely with them to take every precaution,” Zucker said. “We are also checking all bureaus around the world, out of a complete abundance of caution.”

He encouraged employees to leave the area if it would make them “feel more comfortable.”

“Your safety is our top priority, and we will communicate again shortly,” he said.

Zucker told staff in a later email that all CNN bureaus had been checked, and no other devices were found.

Alarms could be heard sounding in CNN’s newsroom as hosts Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto broadcast live about the suspicious packages sent to the Clintons and Obamas.

Here's the moment CNN had to handoff to DC and evacuate Time Warner Center in New York pic.twitter.com/TUtnWrss9z — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 24, 2018

NYPD intelligence, counterterrorism and explosives teams were increasing their attention on high-profile New York locations, including those involving the media, a police source told HuffPost.

Photos taken by CNN staffers and bystanders show a heavy police presence at Columbus Circle.

The scene outside CNN’s NYC offices pic.twitter.com/gD27ymkcFA — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 24, 2018

Everyone at CNN NY being evacuated. Swarms of NYPD outside — I wasn’t allowed to grab a coat or any of my belongings — told to immediately go to staircase pic.twitter.com/rtcAoKS6y9 — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 24, 2018

Jenna Amatulli contributed reporting.