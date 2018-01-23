CNN's Jake Tapper Calls Patriots A 'Cheating Team'

Jake Tapper, the CNN host who often calls out President Donald Trump and politicians of both parties, went further afield on Monday to offer his views on the Super Bowl. Well, on one team in particular.
“The Patriots are cheaters, Brooke,” he told CNN colleague Brooke Baldwin. “The Patriots cheat. This is just a fact as established by investigations. They’re a cheating team. .. I mean, the facts speak for themselves.”
Tapper posted a photo of him in team garb attending the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the Vikings with his father on Sunday. So clearly the guy has his bias as his favorite team prepares to face the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.
But using his national television platform to presumably call out the Patriots over their major cheating scandals, Deflategate and Spygate?
Heck, why not.
His CNN associate, Patriots fan John Berman, hit back on Twitter and a fun little social media scrimmage ensued.