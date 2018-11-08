NBA Coach Steve Kerr Offers New Condolences, Slams Unrelenting Mass Shootings

Steve Kerr offers condolences for those killed in Thousand Oaks shooting. “I just feel devastated for the victims and their families.” pic.twitter.com/imrV9mqq2R

A saddened Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr offered condolences to the families of the victims in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar in California late Wednesday — then again ripped relentless gun violence in America.

“I just feel devastated for the victims and their families. It’s just horrifying, and it’s so sad for the families involved and for the young people who lost their lives,” he said before the game Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

“We’re going to have a moment of silence out here tonight,” he added. “We had one last week. We’re probably going to have one next week. It’s the reality until we do something about it. It’s beyond sad.”

The outspoken coach, whose father was murdered by gunmen in 1984, has often spoken out against the lack of gun control in America. He offered condolences just last month to the families of the 11 victims of the shooting at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue.