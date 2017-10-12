Coalition Governance in Sri Lanka, Two Years On

Mario Gomez is the Executive Director of the International Centre for Ethnic Studies (ICES), a Colombo-based think tank. He has lectured on public law, human rights and gender studies at the University of Colombo.

This interview has been edited lightly.

We’re more than two years into coalition governance. How has Sri Lanka’s ruling alliance performed?

There have been some accomplishments. Dissent is now possible, on all aspects of public life. Freedom of expression is more widely respected and upheld. The public discourse has changed significantly, from being triumphalist and Sinhala-Buddhist, to more being more inclusive of the country's ethnic and religious diversity. The 19th amendment [to the constitution] introduced a better balance between the executive and the legislature and introduced a Right to Information [RTI]. A RTI law was passed and is being implemented. Foreign policy is one of the big accomplishments – better balanced. Many of the expectations on corruption, rule of law, transitional justice and constitutional reform, however, have not been met. The original agenda was ambitious, and naturally there has to be some pulling back. Yet more could have been accomplished.

​Since Maithripala Sirisena was elected president in January 2015, what’s surprised you most about the government’s performance?

​A lack of leadership, a failure to seize the opportunity in 2015, and a phobia about the influence and impact of the former president and joint opposition.​

There’s been virtually no accountability for high-level corruption pertaining to the period when Mahinda Rajapaksa, the country’s previous president, ruled. Will there be significant progress over the next couple of years?

There will be some modest progress, but not as much as civil society would like to see.​

How do you see the constitution-building process playing out? Will we see an entirely new constitution? Is it realistic to hope for a federal system of government?

Difficult to forecast. It depends on if the government has the courage to go for a referendum. I think the government could win the referendum, with the support of the minority parties and if the [Sri Lanka Freedom Party] SLFP and the [United National Party] UNP campaign actively. Federalism in name would not be acceptable. In substance, it may be possible and is the best way forward. ​

The Office of Missing Persons recently became operational (though it still isn’t a functional entity). How effective will the OMP be?

There is still a reluctance to operationalize the OMP. Despite it being the 'low-hanging' fruit​ and having no serious accountability implications. The OMP will depend largely on the people within the OMP and how they manage the political context, both in the North and South. It has potential.

Are you concerned that the other proposed transitional justice mechanisms – including a truth commission and an accountability mechanism to address alleged wartime atrocities – are not yet operational?

The reparations law is available and can clearly be put in place. It would win the government some political mileage. ​The truth commission law is also available. Accountability during the last phase of the war will not happen. Prosecutions, in some of the emblematic cases, is the best we can hope for.

The government has backed away from earlier pledges pertaining to significant international participation in the country’s transitional justice process. How much does that matter?

It has become too politically explosive for the government to pursue. There are several divisions within government on that. ​

Sri Lanka’s Northern Province in particular remains heavily militarized and that’s not expected to change for the foreseeable future. Is it possible to have a credible transitional justice process in such an environment?

The OMP, the release of land, and reparations ​could establish that this process is different from previous processes. There have been some recent changes at the top levels in the army and navy. This may help. Many of the old processes, personalities and structures remain. It will take years to dismantle these.

In terms of implementing the government’s wide-ranging reform agenda, what are the best ways for the international community to help?