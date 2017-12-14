Cody Simpson Strips Down In Exclusive ‘Waiting For The Tide’ Video

Cody Simpson has definitely grown up since his days starting out as a teen artist. At 20 years old, he’s still on the rise and appears to be perfecting his sound with each and every release. This fall, the Australian native unveiled “Wave One,” his first EP with his new band Cody Simpson & the Tide.
HuffPost has an exclusive first look at a live version of his new breezy song, “Waiting for the Tide,” in which he shows off Simpson’s guitar skills and vocal chops.
“As a live-focused group, we feel this live blend of psychedelia and surf pop represents us impeccably,” Simpson told HuffPost.
Take a look below, and see if you agree.
