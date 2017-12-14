ENTERTAINMENT
12/14/2017 11:00 am ET Updated Dec 14, 2017

Cody Simpson Strips Down In Exclusive ‘Waiting For The Tide’ Video

The singer brings a blend of psychedelia and surf pop with this new song.
By Lauren Moraski
Cody Simpson

Cody Simpson has definitely grown up since his days starting out as a teen artist. At 20 years old, he’s still on the rise and appears to be perfecting his sound with each and every release. This fall, the Australian native unveiled “Wave One,” his first EP with his new band Cody Simpson & the Tide. 

Cody Simpson

HuffPost has an exclusive first look at a live version of his new breezy song, “Waiting for the Tide,” in which he shows off Simpson’s guitar skills and vocal chops.

“As a live-focused group, we feel this live blend of psychedelia and surf pop represents us impeccably,” Simpson told HuffPost.

Take a look below, and see if you agree.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos 2017
Lauren Moraski
Managing Editor, Culture - HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Music Music Videos Cody Simpson
Cody Simpson Strips Down In Exclusive ‘Waiting For The Tide’ Video
CONVERSATIONS