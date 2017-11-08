“Coffee Boys Get My Cream” and Sexual Racism on Datings Apps

As I’m scrolling through a well-known hookup app, blocking another profile that states, “Not into black guys,” I can’t help but wonder how long this can go on. The idea that racialised sexual preferences are somehow not steeped in racism is a badge of self-deception worn proudly and almost exclusively by white gay men, attributed to the not-very-often-discussed fact that their own white privilege is not very far removed from that of heterosexual white men -- if at all.

White privilege is an understandably contentious issue, as our generation of gay men think themselves more open-minded than generations past. The frank, and upsetting, fact of the matter is that our generation is no less affected by an egregious socialisation that places white people as the norm and everyone else as a deviation. As a result, our community has dressed up racism as sexual preference, enabling many in our community to strut through our apps, clubs and media platforms unchecked, unaccountable and unbothered. But our sexual preferences do not exist in a vacuum.

Dissecting sexual racism and understanding that its roots lie in Western ideals of what is beautiful and desirable is for another piece and another time, though the onus is on all of us, of all creeds, to start challenging our perceptions of what is beautiful. If you think you have formed these preferences and ideals completely on your own, you’re mistaken. The work of Dr. Robin Diangelo, an American academic and author working in whiteness studies, is a great place to start in interrogating white privilege and our collective roles in perpetuating racist stereotypes and behaviours. Technology is not inured to effects of socialisation either. That you can filter by race on most dating apps is a direct consequence of our misguided belief that our sexual preferences have no basis in racist ideals. So, while we must examine our own biases and beliefs, we must also examine the technologies we use and the way in which we interact with them.

Much debate has been waged across the globe about technology’s unique ability to reduce otherwise understanding and empathic humans into robotic trolls. Does the responsibility to use tech in a humane way lie solely with the humans using the technology or is there something to be demanded of the intentions behind their design? I have a hunch it’s both. As a new generation of digital natives wakes up to the startling reality that we might have lost ourselves in our technology, we’re exploring new ways to disconnect and realign with our values. Take the rise and rise of meditation, mindfulness and digital detoxes: we are looking for ways to reclaim ourselves. What role do the architects of our dating apps play in this battle for our humanity?

In this special case, hope comes from the most unlikely of places. As queer men of colour reckon with a community that often treats us as if we don’t belong, one technology company is taking a bold step to ensure they’re serving our community in full. Like everyone, the queer community of colour did a collective eye-roll when Chappy launched earlier in 2017: “We don’t need another Grindr.” Presenting itself as an alternative to the hookup culture perpetuated and promoted by other apps, Chappy has been careful in carving out a space for itself. It’s USP has been a feature that allows users to choose whether they’re looking for Mr. Right or Mr. Right Now, purportedly to provide an opportunity for those who are looking for something more substantive to not be distracted by those who aren’t. But, like every other dating app, Chappy didn’t show any signs of challenging the status quo in our community. Until now.

Chappy has just launched The Pledge, a new agreement every user must digitally sign. “The Pledge will outline the type of behaviour that is not acceptable on the app, namely the use of racial terms to describe one’s sexual ‘preferences’. Profiles that state what and who they’re looking for by using racially-descriptive terms (even positive ones) will be flagged for review, thus encouraging our users to find new and inclusive ways to talk about what they’re looking for,” says Chappy’s Head of UK PR, Lerone Clarke-Oliver, over coffee in East London. Chappy may never single-handedly change deep-rooted prejudices, nor the sexual racism in our community, but they are “striking out to ensure the platform is a welcoming place - for everyone.” At the very least, signing the Pledge gives Chappy users a moment to reflect on their language, that oft-misused tool of communication that has the singular power to alienate on platforms that depend so heavily on its proper and inclusive use.

It’s an audacious, ambitious and much-needed show of solidarity, though I expect some white gay men will cry foul. But from those of us for whom the psychological toll of racism in our community is reaching tipping point, Chappy can expect allegiance. And while this leap into the unknown comes with the best intentions, it is not a guarantee that queer people of colour won’t still be subject to the same discrimination and prejudice that so blights our beloved community. Eradicating the sexual racism in our community won’t happen because of an ambitious move from an app like Chappy. It can only come through self-awareness, self-work and self-improvement.