The Coffee Pouring Puzzle That’s Messing With People’s Minds

People have been stewing over the correct answer to a coffee-themed puzzle.

A Twitter user shared the logic quiz, in which coffee is poured into a network of pipes leading to four different mugs, online Thursday.

Participants had to figure out which of the cups will receive the coffee first:

Let’s see who’s brain works 😭 who gets coffee first ? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/CqCtIeKVsJ — Purp 💜 (@_herbeautyxo) November 9, 2017

The brainteaser sparked plenty of debate:

Isn't it 9, 4, 7, 5? (9 first because the distance between the tubes are much shorter than 4.) — Elite Lucky Gamers ® (@eliteluckygamer) November 10, 2017

Only cup 9 will get coffee.... — Mark Schmidt (@req71338) November 10, 2017

Wouldn't they all get it at the same time — Pablo Freshcobar🌊🌴 (@wxvybaby) November 9, 2017

9,4,5,7 — Glenda Prince (@atxsoccermom) November 10, 2017

4. 9. 7. 5. — Amir Syarif Siregar (@Sir_AmirSyarif) November 10, 2017

4...9....7.....5 in that order — Rγαη Fυgαζí 🇱🇨 (@HALFyute) November 9, 2017

Some people answered correctly, but many appeared to miss one key point.

Warning: the answer is about to be revealed.

A closer look at the pipes shows that the coffee will actually only end up in one mug ― number 5. That’s because the other three pipes are all sealed off, as Twitter user @Espe0nn illustrated here: