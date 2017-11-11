The Coffee Pouring Puzzle That’s Messing With People’s Minds

People have been stewing over the correct answer to a coffee-themed puzzle.
A Twitter user shared the logic quiz, in which coffee is poured into a network of pipes leading to four different mugs, online Thursday.
Participants had to figure out which of the cups will receive the coffee first:
The brainteaser sparked plenty of debate:
Some people answered correctly, but many appeared to miss one key point.
Warning: the answer is about to be revealed.
A closer look at the pipes shows that the coffee will actually only end up in one mug ― number 5. That’s because the other three pipes are all sealed off, as Twitter user @Espe0nn illustrated here:
Bravo to all those who nailed the challenge first time.
