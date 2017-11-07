Cognitive dissonance of a low-income student

My parents left China in 1996 and stumbled blindly into the void masked by promises of opportunities. They left behind my older sister, who at nine years old was too young to understand but sadly old enough to remember.

My dad left a few months prior to my mom. Wrapped up in the unbridled idealism of the American Dream and a thin cotton coat, my dad spent his first night in the “Land of Opportunity” on a bench at the airport. My parents’ confidence in the Western ideals of self-actualization wavered when they secured their first jobs as workers in a fortune cookie factory. The pithy fortune wedged in the bend of the cookie was the ultimate irony as they endured hours of bending their sore necks over conveyer belts. I’m not yet born, but I have already begun my indenture into the heaviest debt— the fulfillment of my parent’s hopes for me.

The hopefulness they rode in with is quickly shunted by the realities of hard, back-breaking labor. Today, my mom chuckles as she casually tells me how bone-tired she was, and how she would crumple to the ground at the front door because she couldn’t make it the bedroom. She remembers how sweltering the heat was inside the factory, and how she would press ice to my dad’s neck, which was marred by splotches of ruptured capillaries. I realize now that the American dream is a self-flattering myth. How easily that my parents’ indignities, trials, and battles are brushed aside, by both themselves and society.

Their bitter taste of falling short of their dreams eventually carve and shape their hopes for me. I have my own dreams of what I want to be, but they aren’t particularly realistic.

By around age five, I’m completely infatuated with superficial projection of femininity that gymnastic offers. I tell, no, insist to my parents that I want to be a gymnast.

My mom finds out that there’s gymnastic lessons at the local community college, and we spend our weekends peeking over the railing on the balcony of the facility and observing the class. At home, she would echo the instructions and guide me through flips and tumbles on a layered arrangement of pillows and blankets, and in retrospect I’m astonished that my spinal cord is still intact today. This clandestine operation continues for a couple months— until the instructor exposes us and threatens to file a complaint to ban us from the campus.

A few years later, my father fractures his wrist in a automobile accident. My mother gingerly fidgets with the kitchen knife as she stares at my father’s forearm, which was covered with a thick, white plaster cast and soaking in a bowl of lukewarm water. Our family’s savings had already been stretched to cover our car’s repair and his x-ray screening, and we couldn’t incur the additional fees that would be charged for removing the cast. My dad lifts his arm out of the bath, and my mother carefully scores and grates the knife against the thick fiberglass casing, occasionally asking my father to pry against the weakened material with his good hand. After a laborious hour, the cast gives way and my dad’s pale, sweaty forearm is uncovered from the cast.

I blunder through elementary and middle school in a haphazard cacophony that includes taking ESL courses, skipping first grade, being enrolled in gifted classes, and failing my fourth grade math benchmark exams. I enroll into a elite junior high school, where … There’s a new lunch lady, and she’s confused my lunch order still processes even though my balance is $0.00. I try and mask my mortification with nonchalence, I’m mortified and melting into my socks as I try and muster a whisper that I’m on the free-and-reduced lunch program.

My life back home isn’t any less chaotic. I meet my sixteen year old sister for the first time when I’m six. She doesn’t speak English, and so we share earbuds as we listen to Schoolhouse Rock! jingles. She spends her first few years in the states hunched over her desk, phonetically transcribing her professor’s lessons off the audio recording, then using a dictionary to translate the enigmatic words into Chinese.

I spend my freshman year perpetually slack-jawed at how Northwestern threw money at me. I walked by towering, ivy-covered brick buildings and eat dinner in dining halls that are adorned with rustic chandeliers and a glowing fireplace. Then, I hand out flyers for a Habitat for Humanity winter break trip that I planned, but I can’t attend it myself because of the price tag. I go on weekly service trips to help build houses that are bigger than my parent’s back at home. I’m sprint to the the station after my internship shift to catch the last train before my work-study shift starts, and I stagger out, still in my ill-fitted work clothes, to attend a late club meeting.