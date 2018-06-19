Colbert Plays Devil's Advocate On The Issue Of Separating Immigrant Families

11 Documentaries About Immigration Everyone Should Watch

2004, "The New Americans"

This seven-hour PBS documentary <a href="http://www.pbs.org/independentlens/newamericans/newamericans.html" target="_blank">chronicles four years in the life of immigrants from different backgrounds</a> as they build their life in the United States. From two Dominican baseball players trying to make it into Major League Baseball to <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ogoni">Ogoni</a> refugees making their way to the U.S. from Nigeria -- the 2004 film gives us an intimate look into the lives of the newest Americans.