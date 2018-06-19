COMEDY
Colbert Plays Devil's Advocate On The Issue Of Separating Immigrant Families

'Imprisoning children has been getting a lot of bad press recently."
By Carla Baranauckas

The controversy over the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant families inspired “The Late Show” to come up with a new segment, which Stephen Colbert debuted on Monday night: “The Devil’s Advocate.”

Portraying Lucifer, Colbert said: “Imprisoning children has been getting a lot of bad press recently. But the prison – is that really the worst place for kids? I mean, have you been to a Chuck E. Cheese?”

“And these little criminals have got it made,” he added. “They learn how to flush a toilet, which is good, because the people defending this are full of crap.”

Check out the video above to see what Colbert had to say about Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen.

