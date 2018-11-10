ENTERTAINMENT
11/10/2018 03:03 pm ET

Colbert Releases PSA On Adjusting To Your Changing (Congressional) Body

A record number of women were elected to the U.S. House. It's time for the talk.
By Andy McDonald

The United States is a relatively young country, historically. And now that the 2018 midterm elections are (mostly) over, you’re going to see a lot of changes happening to your body ― your governing body.

The Republicans have gained two seats in the U.S. Senate. And the Democrats have gained a power-shifting 31 seats so far in the U.S. House, which also saw a record number of women elected.

On “The Late Show” on Friday, Colbert offered an educational public service announcement on how to adjust to the shifting congressional landscape. Changes include an increase in equal pay legislation, growing support for reproductive rights and a decrease in creepy men winking.

