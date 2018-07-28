Colbert Cuts Loose On Betsy DeVos' $40 Million Yacht Being Set Adrift

With the release of the Michael Cohen tape and the discovery of a lake on Mars, there was a lot of big news this week. But one story was really floating Stephen Colbert’s boat on Friday’s “Late Show.”

The host told the sad tale of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ luxury yacht, which was untied from its Lake Huron dock and set adrift.

The $40 million, 163-foot boat, the SeaQuest, was recovered by its 12-person crew with some minor collision damage. Luckily, the DeVos family has a fleet ― yes, fleet ― of 10 ships.

Local police called it an act of vandalism, but Colbert sounded skeptical.