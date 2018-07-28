ENTERTAINMENT
07/28/2018 04:58 pm ET

Colbert Cuts Loose On Betsy DeVos' $40 Million Yacht Being Set Adrift

Apparently, the 163-foot ship is one of many belonging to the DeVos family.
headshot
By Andy McDonald

With the release of the Michael Cohen tape and the discovery of a lake on Mars, there was a lot of big news this week. But one story was really floating Stephen Colbert’s boat on Friday’s “Late Show.”

The host told the sad tale of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ luxury yacht, which was untied from its Lake Huron dock and set adrift.

The $40 million, 163-foot boat, the SeaQuest, was recovered by its 12-person crew with some minor collision damage. Luckily, the DeVos family has a fleet ― yes, fleet ― of 10 ships.

Local police called it an act of vandalism, but Colbert sounded skeptical.

“I’m not pro-vandalism. I’m even kind of pro-yacht,” he said. “But I’m not sure if setting a boat free counts as vandalism.”

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Betsy Devos The Late Show Department Of Education Michael Cohen Lawyer
Colbert Cuts Loose On Betsy DeVos' $40 Million Yacht Being Set Adrift
CONVERSATIONS