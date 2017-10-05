Stephen Colbert had some harsh words for Rex Tillerson on Wednesday’s “Late Show.”

A faux outraged Colbert told the secretary of state to “hold on there” after a report earlier in the day said he’d called President Donald Trump a “moron” over the summer.

“No one calls our president a moron,” Colbert sarcastically said, before delivering the punchline — “Except me.”

“No, and other world leaders, and ultimately history,” he added, following a pause.

Tillerson later used an unscheduled press conference to push back on the report, although he didn’t totally deny using the insult.