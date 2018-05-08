TONIGHT: President Trump, not one for empty threats, today announced he will keep a promise he made to break a promise America made. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/IsX5ZCc9zn— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 9, 2018
President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed he’s keeping a promise by pulling the United States of the nuclear deal with Iran.
That had “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert asking just one question.
“What are you talking about?” he said. “You literally just backed out of an American promise.”
