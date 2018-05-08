COMEDY
05/08/2018 09:08 pm ET

Colbert Shreds Trump Over Broken Promises: 'What Are You Talking About?'

“You literally just backed out of an American promise."
headshot
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed he’s keeping a promise by pulling the United States of the nuclear deal with Iran

That had “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert asking just one question. 

“What are you talking about?” he said. “You literally just backed out of an American promise.” 

See his full takedown in the clip above. 

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert Iran Nuclear Deal
Colbert Shreds Trump Over Broken Promises: 'What Are You Talking About?'
CONVERSATIONS