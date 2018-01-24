TONIGHT: Mueller’s closing in on Trump AND there might be proof of the pee pee tape?! It’s too good to be true! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/s41Fp4w4qn— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 24, 2018
Stephen Colbert thinks President Donald Trump should be worried about the latest signals coming from Washington.
The “Late Show” host connected the dots between new reports of Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Russia scandal and a mysterious tweet sent out last year by former FBI director James Comey.
Check it out in the clip above.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Other Meetings With Russians During The Campaign