COMEDY
01/24/2018 01:52 am ET

Stephen Colbert Thinks He's Found Proof: 'There Is Definitely A Pee Pee Tape'

Uh-oh.

By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert thinks President Donald Trump should be worried about the latest signals coming from Washington. 

The “Late Show” host connected the dots between new reports of Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Russia scandal and a mysterious tweet sent out last year by former FBI director James Comey.

Check it out in the clip above. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Other Meetings With Russians During The Campaign
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Stephen Colbert James B. Comey Robert Mueller
Stephen Colbert Thinks He's Found Proof: 'There Is Definitely A Pee Pee Tape'

CONVERSATIONS