Cold October Night - Luke Bryan Heats Up Salt Lake City

Most touring acts don’t perform outdoor shows in Utah in October. Saturday night, Luke Bryan found out why.

“It’s cold as h---!” Bryan shouted from the Usana Amphitheater stage after finishing his opening number. “When I saw the snow on the mountain, I thought, awe s---.”

Despite chilly temperatures, amplified by autumn winds, Bryan soldiered on. Lining the stage, adoring fans threw up hand warmers, gloves and a hat to help keep the country music star warm. The remaining 20,000 fans danced and sang along to stay warm. One of the final engagements of the $35 million grossing Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Tour, openers Granger Smith and Brett Eldredge enjoyed the benefit of a sun warmed stage before Bryan took the reins.

Brett Sorensen Luke Bryan singing “Kick The Dust Up”

Bryan demonstrated his impressive vocal talent, staying in tune and on pitch, as he effortlessly sang his hits and some covers. On several songs, he played the guitar and it wasn’t until he sat down at the piano did anyone realize, including Bryan, that his fingers had gone stiff, making it hard to play. No one seemed to mind though.

The night’s highlight came when the "Crash Your Party" singer paused to acknowledge the Las Vegas tragedy, the shooting at the Route 91 country concert. Standing at the catwalk edge, Bryan spoke to the large #VegasStrong banner held up in Utah’s crowd.

Brett Sorensen Luke Bryan singing “All My Friends Say”

"I salute those who came out tonight by continuing to live your life without evil," he said. Bryan then asked for a moment of silence for lives we lost. Following the tribute, Bryan thanked the first responders, then the military, teachers, doctors, and nurses.

Liz Carlston Luke Bryan singing “Drink A Beer”

The night before, Bryan sat in an American Idol judge’s chair alongside fellow hitmakers Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Demonstrated by his performance on the Utah stage, Idol contestants are in good hands with Bryan. He clearly understands and delivers the nuance of what fans love about a song. No matter the weather or the stage Luke Bryan shows us why he's an dominant force in country music.

Salt Lake City Setlist

Move

That's my Kind of Night

Kick the Dust up

Rain is a Good Thing

This is How we Roll

Huntin', Fishin' Lovin' Everyday

Crash Your Party

Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye

Light it up

Fast

Drunk on You

Roller Coaster

All my Friends Say

Country Man

Play it Again

Mountain Music (Alabama Cover) w/ Granger Smith & Brett Eldredge

Sweet Caroline (Neil Diamond Cover) w/ Granger Smith & Brett Eldredge

Strip it Down

Drink a Beer

I Don't Want This Night to End