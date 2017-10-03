ENTERTAINMENT
Coldplay And R.E.M.'s Peter Buck Perform Touching Tribute To Tom Petty

The band also held a minute's silence for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.
By Lee Moran

Coldplay has honored legendary rocker Tom Petty in the most appropriate way.

The British rock group held a minute’s silence for the victims of the Las Vegas massacre at its tour stop at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Monday.

Former R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck then joined the band on stage for a moving rendition of one of Petty’s best-known songs, “Free Fallin’.”

Multiple other celebrities have also paid touching tribute to the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers frontman, who died Monday at the age of 66.

Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow called him a “great music hero,” while actor Kiefer Sutherland said America had just “lost one of its musical giants.”

