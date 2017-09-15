Rumors of a real-life romance between the co-stars swirled earlier this year, after the two were spotted “canoodling, holding hands and kissing” at a Comic-Con after party. A heartfelt birthday post here, and a loving Instagram photo there only fueled further interest about their relationship.

When we caught up with Reinhart earlier this year, she also took a hard pass on speaking about the issue, but she did express frustration about the frenzy surrounding her personal life.

“Sometimes people will approach me on the street and ask me very personal questions about my dating life. Fans talk to me like they know me, and it’s like, you don’t know me. You know my character, but you really don’t know me,” Reinhart told HuffPost. “I want people to know who I am, but that doesn’t mean you get to know everything about me and my life. I think that there’s a fine line.”

Message received.