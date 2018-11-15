ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Cole Swindell Calls Troll An A**hole On Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets

Jake Owens, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Lauren Alaina and other country stars react to Twitter insults.
By Carla Baranauckas

Singer-songwriter Cole Swindell wasn’t exactly “Chillin’ It” on the latest installment of “Mean Tweets” on Wednesday’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!

When @tbook9_ tweeted, “Cole Swindle is ass cheeks,” Swindell responded by saying, “Well, you’re an asshole.”

Jake Owens, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Lauren Alaina and a passel of other country music stars reacted to not-so-nice tweets.

Some were clearly irritated by the Twitter trolls, but others actually agreed with the tweets, which aired on the same night as the Country Music Association Awards.

Check out the video above. 

