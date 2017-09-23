Colin Kaepernick's Mom Has No Time For Trump Calling Her Son A 'Son Of A Bitch'

Colin Kaepernick’s mom wasted no words Saturday responding to President Donald Trump’s statement that athletes like her son, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who protest during the national anthem are a “son of a bitch” and should be fired.

Guess that makes me a proud bitch! — Teresa Kaepernick (@B4IleaveU) September 23, 2017

Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem last season to protest police brutality, a gesture later taken up by other players. Kaepernick, a free agent, hasn’t signed with a team this year and analysts have blamed his advocacy.

During a campaign rally in Huntsville, Alabama, on Friday, Trump didn’t mention Kaepernick by name, but said such player protests were “a total disrespect of our heritage.”

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired’?” Trump said.