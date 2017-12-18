Colin Kaepernick Wants To Join Diddy's Quest For NFL Ownership

“I will be the best NFL owner that you can imagine,” he said. “I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback.”

Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry added that he wanted a stake in the deal as well.

Kaepernick responded to Diddy’s announcement on Monday morning, writing on Twitter that he would like to do more than just be on the field.

“I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen!” he wrote.