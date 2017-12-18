Colin Kaepernick Wants To Join Diddy's Quest For NFL Ownership

Colin Kaepernick wants in on Diddy’s quest to own the Carolina Panthers.
On Sunday, the hip-hop mogul tweeted that he wanted to “make history” by buying the team, adding that “there are no majority African American NFL owners.” Diddy expanded on his vision in an Instagram video.
“I will be the best NFL owner that you can imagine,” he said. “I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback.”
Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry added that he wanted a stake in the deal as well.
Kaepernick responded to Diddy’s announcement on Monday morning, writing on Twitter that he would like to do more than just be on the field.
“I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen!” he wrote.
Kaepernick, who was recently named Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award recipient, began protesting racial injustice in America by kneeling during the pregame national anthem while playing for San Francisco in August 2016.
The former quarterback opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March and has remained unsigned since. In October, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL, claiming the league and its owners were colluding to keep him off of a team.